Law Allowing Euthanasia in Portugal Moves a Step Closer

(ABC News) – Portugal’s parliament approved Friday the final wording of legislation allowing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and gravely injured people. The law now goes to the country’s president, who could try to block it. Lawmakers voted 136-78, with four abstentions, in favor of the law that combined five right-to-die bills passed last February.