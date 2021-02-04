Beijing 2022: Human Rights Groups Call for Winter Olympic Boycott

(BBC) – A senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has rejected criticism of its decision to host next year’s Winter Games in China. More than 180 organisations have called on governments to boycott Beijing 2022 because of reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities. The World Uyghur Congress described the event as “a genocide Olympics”. China’s treatment of its own citizens has been the subject of mounting criticism across the world.