Israel Says Vaccine Has Almost Halved COVID Cases Among Over-60s

(Reuters) – Vaccination of Israelis over the age of 60 has reduced the rate of that age group getting COVID-19 by almost half and the number of serious cases in that cohort by more than a quarter in the last two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday. Israel began its vaccination program on Dec. 19 and has so far reached 35% of the 9 million population, the government says.