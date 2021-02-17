A New Strategy to Reduce Suicide by Pesticide Poisoning

(Undark) – Consuming pesticides intentionally is almost unheard of in the United States. But in many parts of the world — especially in Asian countries where farming remains small-scale and pesticide use is poorly regulated — ingesting hazardous chemicals is a leading method of suicide. Globally, an estimated 110,000 to 168,000 lives are lost to this act every year, accounting for about 14 to 20 percent of overall suicides, according to a 2017 assessment in the Journal of Affective Disorders.