Nonprofits Step Up to Protect Fertility for Cancer Patients

(Associated Press) – These treatments — radiation, surgery and some types of chemotherapy — can damage fertility. Yet procedures to preserve fertility can exceed $15,000. Fertility advocates say only 10 states mandate that insurance companies cover these costs for patients whose medical treatments will likely render them infertile. The result is that many cancer patients are stuck with crushing out-of-pocket costs in the brief time they have before starting treatments.