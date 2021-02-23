‘Just Living with Pain’: Women’s Healthcare Waylaid by COVID-19 Pandemic

(Los Angeles Times) – Like Fajuri, women across Southern California are reporting appointments delayed, exams canceled and screenings postponed because of the pandemic. Some are voluntarily opting out for fear of encountering the virus, while others have had their appointments canceled by healthcare providers rerouting resources to COVID-19 patients. But with the outbreak in its second year, experts are sounding the alarm about the ramifications of letting women’s wellness fall by the wayside.