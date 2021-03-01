Covid: France Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Over-65s

(BBC) – The French government says older people with pre-existing conditions can now get AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, revising its stance on the issue. “People affected by co-morbidities can be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, including those aged between 65 and 74,” the health minister said. Last month France approved use of the vaccine for under-65s only, citing lack of data for older people. Since then studies have shown the jab is highly effective among the elderly.