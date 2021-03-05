Doctors Tally COVID-19’s Toll on Hospitalized Patients: ‘It’s Costly and It’s Deadly’

(Los Angeles Times) – A new study of nearly 200,000 adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. found that the oldest patients were 19 times more likely to die than the youngest patients. Overall, death rates declined significantly over six months — an encouraging sign that as health workers learned more about the disease, they got better at keeping sick patients alive. The findings, published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open, offer a broad view of the mark the coronavirus has left on a wide swath of Americans.