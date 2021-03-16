A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 16, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 382, no. 18, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Responding to Covid-19 — A Once-in-a-Century Pandemic?” by
B. Gates
- “Virtually Perfect? Telemedicine for Covid-19” by J.E. Hollander and B.G. Carr
- “History in a Crisis — Lessons for Covid-19” by D.S. Jones
- “Am I Part of the Cure or Am I Part of the Disease? Keeping Coronavirus Out When a Doctor Comes Home” by C. Rose
- “Feeding Low-Income Children during the Covid-19 Pandemic” by C.G. Dunn, et al.
- “Critical Supply Shortages — The Need for Ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment during the Covid-19 Pandemic” by M.L. Ranney, V. Griffeth and A.K. Jha
- “Artificial Intelligence to Detect Papilledema from Ocular Fundus Photographs” by D. Milea, et al.
- “Anticoagulation with or without Clopidogrel after Transcatheter Aortic-Valve Implantation” by V.J. Nijenhuis, et al.
- “Clinical Characteristics of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in China” by
W.-j. Guan, et al.
- “Association Between Mental Disorders and Subsequent Medical Conditions” by N.C. Momen, et al.
- “Brief Report: Self-Contained Neuromusculoskeletal Arm Prostheses” by M. Ortiz-Catalan, et al.