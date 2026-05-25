Will Robotics Have a ChatGPT Moment?

(IEEE Spectrum) – A single breakthrough AI moment in robotics may not be the answer

Over the next few decades, billions of autonomous, AI-powered robots will work alongside people in factories, perform tedious tasks in warehouses, care for the elderly, assist in unsafe disaster areas, deliver packages and food to our doorsteps, and eventually help out in our homes. Some will look like us, and many won’t. What is certain is that regardless of form factor, robots will all rely heavily on AI in order to deliver real-world value. (Read More)