Natural Food Colors Embraced by MAHA Linked to Health Problems

(WSJ) – Artificial food dyes have long been suspected to be harmful to your health. But new research shows that some of the natural color additives being turned to as alternatives are associated with an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Studies conducted by researchers in France showed that certain natural dyes were associated with a more than 40% increased risk of Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, in research published this week. The scientists, from several French universities and research institutions, looked at what more than 100,000 people ate and drank, including specific brands, and followed participants for up to eight years on average. (Read More)