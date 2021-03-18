US Woman Gives Birth to First Known Baby with Covid Antibodies, Doctors Say

(The Guardian) – A woman in south Florida who had received one dose of coronavirus vaccine while pregnant recently gave birth to the first known baby born with Covid-19 antibodies “after maternal vaccination”, two pediatricians claimed. The doctors presented their finding in a preprint article, meaning this claim has yet to be peer-reviewed. Drs Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick said the mother, a frontline healthcare worker, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in January, at 36 weeks pregnant.