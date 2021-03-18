Researchers Have Grown ‘Human Embryos’ from Skin Cells. What Does That Mean, And Is It Ethical?

(The Conversation) – In a study published in Nature today, a team led by our colleague Jose Polo discovered that when skin cells are treated in a particular way, 3D structures similar to early human embryos form. A US-Chinese research group led by Jun Wu also reported a similar feat, creating structures that resemble a very early stage of the embryo called a “blastocyst”. While this is an exciting scientific advance, it will also be vital to consider the ethics behind this and other emerging approaches to modelling human development.