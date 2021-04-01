A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
April 1, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 383, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Border Babies — Medical Ethics and Human Rights in Immigrant Detention Centers” by S.S. Crosby and G.J. Annas
- “Failing the Test — The Tragic Data Gap Undermining the U.S. Pandemic Response” by E.C. Schneider
- “Wrong but Useful — What Covid-19 Epidemiologic Models Can and Cannot Tell Us” by I. Holmdahl and C. Buckee
- “Pandemic as Teacher — Forcing Clinicians to Inhabit the Experience of Serious Illness” by J. deLima Thomas
- “Inequity in Crisis Standards of Care” by E. Cleveland Manchanda, C. Couillard and K. Sivashanker
- “The Liminal Space” by R.L.A. Awdish
- “Baloxavir Marboxil for Prophylaxis against Influenza in Household Contacts” by H. Ikematsu, et al.
- “Duodenal Microbiota in Stunted Undernourished Children with Enteropathy” by R.Y. Chen, et al.
- “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in U.S. Children and Adolescents” by L.R. Feldstein, et al.
- “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in New York State” by E.M. Dufort, et al.
- “Vitamin D Supplements for Prevention of Tuberculosis Infection and Disease” by D. Ganmaa, et al.