GLP-1 Users Are Taking a Bite Out of the Restaurant Business

(WSJ) – Restaurants are pushing protein and smaller portions to keep attracting those eating less

Taking weight-loss drugs means eating less—and for many Americans, dining out less, too.

A growing body of research shows that people on GLP-1s are denting the restaurant business by cutting back on visits. When they do spring for eating out, orders are often smaller, and they are skipping alcohol. The developments are roiling restaurants as they also deal with rising costs and try to hold on to any customer they can. (Read More)