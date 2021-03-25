Dramatic Drop in COVID-19 Cases Seen Among Vaccinated Healthcare Workers

(Medscape) – Data from healthcare workers at medical centers in the United States and Israel are confirming the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19. The reports all appear as letters in The New England Journal of Medicine. Pooled employee data from the University of California, San Diego and the University of California Los Angeles health systems shows that during a system of aggressive testing, conducted during a surge of COVID-19 cases in the general population, the rate of new infections among the staff dropped dramatically, beginning the second week after the first dose was given.