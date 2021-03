UN Report Warns of ‘Hidden Epidemic’ of Elderly Drug Use

(Medical Xpress) – The UN-linked International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) called in a report published Thursday for more action on what it termed the “hidden epidemic” of drug use among older people. The board’s annual report notes that “today’s ageing world population comes with a new challenge, namely an increased vulnerability of older people to drug use and drug dependence”.