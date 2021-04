Severe Dementia, Older Age Raise COVID-19 Death Risk in Nursing Homes

(UPI) – Nursing home residents age 90 and older in the United States are nearly three times as likely to die from COVID-19 as those age 65 to 70, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found. In addition, those with severe dementia, regardless of age, had up to a 90% higher risk for death from the virus compared to those with no cognitive impairment, the data showed.