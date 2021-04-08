Despite Guidelines, End-of-Life Care Remains Aggressive for Ovarian Cancer Patients

(News-Medical) – People with ovarian cancer frequently receive aggressive end-of-life care despite industry guidelines that emphasize quality of life for those with advanced disease, according to a recent study. In fact, by 2016, ICU stays and emergency department visits in the last month of life had become more common for people with ovarian cancer than they were in 2007, the earliest year from which researchers analyzed data.