Rome Funeral Workers Protest as Coffins Pile Up in Cemeteries

April 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Undertakers protested on Friday against a massive backlog of coffins building up at Rome cemeteries, saying city authorities were failing to cope with a surge of coronavirus deaths. Funeral directors said more than 2,000 bodies were being stored at Rome’s sole crematorium, which can handle around 50 cremations a day, while mortuary rooms at other cemeteries were packed, awaiting burial or interment. Some bodies have been in storage since the start of the year, they said.

