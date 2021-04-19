Epidural During Labor Doesn’t Increase Child’s Autism Risk, Study Finds

(UPI) – Babies born to women who use epidurals for pain during childbirth do not carry increased risk for autism, according to an analysis published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics. Among children exposed to epidurals during labor, just over 2% were later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, the data showed. Meanwhile, just under 2% of children not exposed to the drugs were later diagnosed with the disorder, the researchers said.