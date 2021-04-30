A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

April 30, 2021

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 383, no. 25, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Health Coverage and Care for Transgender People — Threats and Opportunities” by D. Stroumsa and A.R. Kirkland
  • “Failed Assignments — Rethinking Sex Designations on Birth Certificates” by V.M. Shteyler, J.A. Clarke and E.Y. Adashi
  • “Interviewed while Black” by J. Ellis, et al.
  • “The Caregiver” by A. Gupta
  • “Trying to ‘Protect the NHS’ in the United Kingdom” by D.J. Hunter
  • “SARS-CoV-2 Transmission among Marine Recruits during Quarantine” by A.G. Letizia, et al.
  • “An Outbreak of Covid-19 on an Aircraft Carrier” by M.R. Kasper, et al. 
  • “Safety and Immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Older Adults” by E.J. Anderson, et al.
  • “Safety and Immunogenicity of Two RNA-Based Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates” by E.E. Walsh, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Culture, Education, Geriatric & Aging, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Journal Articles, Nursing, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy

Ad