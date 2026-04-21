There’s New Evidence for How Loneliness Affects Memory in Old Age

(Wired) – A longitudinal study found that loneliness is closely linked to lapses in immediate and delayed recall.

Neuroscientists know that there is a link between loneliness and cognitive decline in older adults, although it is still difficult to understand the exact magnitude of the link. A new longitudinal study provides evidence that a proportion of people who feel lonely end up having more memory impairment, though this doesn’t necessarily mean that their brains age faster.

The report, published in Aging & Mental Health, shows that older adults with higher levels of loneliness scored lower on tests of immediate and delayed recall. Even so, the rate at which their memory declined over six years was virtually identical to those who were not lonely. (Read More)