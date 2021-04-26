Vaccinating Homebound Patients Is an Uphill Battle

(Medscape) – The suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has made inoculation efforts against COVID-19 more complicated for one of the most vulnerable groups – homebound patients. There are about 2 million to 4 million homebound patients in the United States, according to a webinar from the Trust for America’s Health, which was broadcast in March. But many of these individuals have not been vaccinated yet because of logistical challenges.