Google Doodle Celebrates Biologist Anne McLaren, IVF Pioneer

(CNET) – Monday’s Google Doodle marked the 94th birthday of scientist Anne McLaren, whose work in the 1950s laid the foundation for in vitro fertilization technology. Using mice as research subjects, she helped show it was possible to grow healthy embryos outside the womb. Born in London on April 26, 1927, McLaren said her small role in the 1936 H.G. Wells sci-fi movie The Shape of Things to Come was an early inspiration for getting into science. She went on to study zoology at the University of Oxford.