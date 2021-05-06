A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 6, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement — Accountability, or Just the Cost of Doing Business?” by C.S. Davis
- “Drug-Coated Devices for Peripheral Arterial Disease” by A. Farb, M. Malone and W.H. Maisel
- “Doctor as Street-Level Bureaucrat” by E.H. Geng
- “Placebo-Controlled Trials of Covid-19 Vaccines — Why We Still Need Them” by WHO Ad Hoc Expert Group on the Next Steps for Covid-19 Vaccine Evaluation
- “Cardiac Myosin Activation with Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Systolic Heart Failure” by J.R. Teerlink, et al.
- “Sotagliflozin in Patients with Diabetes and Recent Worsening Heart Failure” by D.L. Bhatt, et al.
- “Sotagliflozin in Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease” by D.L. Bhatt, et al.
- “Bupropion and Naltrexone in Methamphetamine Use Disorder” by M.H. Trivedi, et al.