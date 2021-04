Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Appear Safe, Effective During Pregnancy

(Medscape) – The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe in pregnant patients, according to preliminary findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said pregnant people have an increased risk of being severely ill from COVID-19; however, this group was excluded from major clinical trials that led up to the current vaccine approvals.