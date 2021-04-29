In a First, FDA Cites Violation of Clinical Trials Reporting Law

(Science) – In an unprecedented enforcement action, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday informed a clinical trial sponsor that it had violated the law requiring that results from human studies of medical treatments and devices be posted to the federal repository ClinicalTrials[dot]gov. The action was leveled against the Cambridge, Massachusetts–based drug company Acceleron Pharma for its failure to provide data from a completed trial of its experimental drug to treat kidney cancer.