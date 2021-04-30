The Vulnerable Homebound Are Left Behind on Vaccination

(Kaiser Health News) – Across the nation, an estimated 4 million Americans are homebound by age, disability or frailty, unable to easily leave their homes to receive a covid vaccine. Buckland noted that, while homebound people are not out in public where the virus is circulating, they don’t live in a bubble. Most rely for care on family members or a rotating staff of home health aides who come and go and often have their own homes and families. “For people with disabilities, you can’t close yourself off. You don’t have the option. People have to come into your home every day to give you services.”