CDC: Vaccines Help Keep Elderly Out of Hospitals

(Medscape) – People over 65 who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines were 94% less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people of the same age group, the CDC says. Partially vaccinated people were 64% less likely to be hospitalized, the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report says.