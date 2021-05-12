A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

May 12, 2021

Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 5, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

    • “Emergency Care, Triage, and Fairness” by Sigurd Lauridsen
    • “Responsibility and the Limits of Patient Choice” by Benjamin Davies
    • “What do Patients Want? Surgical Informed?Consent and Patient?Centered Care – An Augmented Model of Information Disclosure” by Gillie Gabay and Yaarit Bokek?Cohen
    • “Paternalism and Certitude” by Shlomo Cohen, Noam Cohen and Ezra Gabbay
    • “Informing about Mammographic Screening: Ethical Challenges and suggested Solutions” by Bjørn Hofmann
    • “Drugs, Genes and Screens: The Ethics of Preventing and Treating Spinal Muscular Atrophy” by Christopher Gyngell, Zornitza Stark and Julian Savulescu
    • “Conceptual Challenges to the Harm Threshold” by Maggie Taylor
    • “How do People use ‘Killing’, ‘Letting Die’ and related Bioethical Concepts? Contrasting Descriptive and Normative Hypotheses” by David Rodríguez?Arias, et al.
    • “Two Ethical Concerns about the Use of Persuasive Technology for Vulnerable People” by Naomi Jacobs
    • “Promoting Organ Donation Registration with the Priority Incentive: Israeli Transplantation Surgeons’ and other Medical Practitioners’ Views and Ethical Concerns” by Nurit Guttman, et al.

 

