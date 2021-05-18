A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
May 18, 2021
Nursing Ethics (vol. 27, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Nurses’ Experience of Providing Ethical Care following an Earthquake: A Phenomenological Study” by Khalil Moradi, et al.
- “Student Nurses’ Ethical Views on Responses to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Outbreak” by Joseph KM Kam, et al.
- “Relational Inquiry Approach for Developing Deeper Awareness of Patient Suffering” by Ahtisham Younas
- “Ethical Conflicts in Patient Relationships: Experiences of Ambulance Nursing Students” by Anders Bremer and Mats Holmberg
- “Systematic Reviews of Empirical Literature on Bioethical Topics: Results from a Meta-Review” by Marcel Mertz, Hélène Nobile, and Hannes Kahrass
- “Nurses’ Experiences of Working Under Time Pressure in Care for Older Persons” by Bernadette Dierckx de Casterlé, et al.
- “Home-Dwelling Persons with Dementia’s Perception on Care Support: Qualitative Study” by Stein Erik Fæø, et al.
- “Navigating Complex End-of-Life Decisions in a Family-Centric Society” by Guozhang Lee
- “Dealing with Ethical and Existential Issues at End of Life through Co-Creation” by Jessica Hemberg and Elisabeth Bergdahl
- “Nurses’ Tension-Based Ethical Decision Making in Rural Acute Care Settings” by Manal M Alzghoul and Kristen Jones-Bonofiglio
- “Value Discrepancies between Nurses and Patients: A Survey Study” by Liesbeth Van Humbeeck, et al.
- “The Disability-Rights Perspective within the Bioethics Agenda” by Derrick E Aarons
- “A Nurses’ Ethical Commitment to People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities” by Kathleen Fisher, et al.
- “Human Rights and Nursing Codes of Ethics in Canada 1953–2017” by Dawn Tisdale and Paisly Michele Symenuk
- “Trading Company for Privacy: A Study of Patients’ Experiences” by Anne Karine Østbye Roos, et al.
- “Removal of Babies at Birth and the Moral Distress of Midwives” by Wendy Marsh, et al.
- “Health and Social Care Educators’ Ethical Competence” by Camilla Koskinen, et al.
- “Moral Distress: A Concept Clarification” by Sadie Deschenes, et al.
- “Moral Distress: Developing Strategies from Experience” by Andrew Helmers, Karen Dryden Palmer and Rebecca A Greenberg
- “Moral Distress and Professors of Nursing: A Cluster Analysis” by Aline Marcelino Ramos Toescher, et al.