A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

May 18, 2021

Nursing Ethics (vol. 27, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Nurses’ Experience of Providing Ethical Care following an Earthquake: A Phenomenological Study” by Khalil Moradi, et al.
  • “Student Nurses’ Ethical Views on Responses to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Outbreak” by Joseph KM Kam, et al.
  • “Relational Inquiry Approach for Developing Deeper Awareness of Patient Suffering” by Ahtisham Younas
  • “Ethical Conflicts in Patient Relationships: Experiences of Ambulance Nursing Students” by Anders Bremer and Mats Holmberg
  • “Systematic Reviews of Empirical Literature on Bioethical Topics: Results from a Meta-Review” by Marcel Mertz, Hélène Nobile, and Hannes Kahrass
  • “Nurses’ Experiences of Working Under Time Pressure in Care for Older Persons” by Bernadette Dierckx de Casterlé, et al.
  • “Home-Dwelling Persons with Dementia’s Perception on Care Support: Qualitative Study” by Stein Erik Fæø, et al.
  • “Navigating Complex End-of-Life Decisions in a Family-Centric Society” by Guozhang Lee
  • “Dealing with Ethical and Existential Issues at End of Life through Co-Creation” by Jessica Hemberg and Elisabeth Bergdahl
  • “Nurses’ Tension-Based Ethical Decision Making in Rural Acute Care Settings” by Manal M Alzghoul and Kristen Jones-Bonofiglio
  • “Value Discrepancies between Nurses and Patients: A Survey Study” by Liesbeth Van Humbeeck, et al.
  • “The Disability-Rights Perspective within the Bioethics Agenda” by Derrick E Aarons
  • “A Nurses’ Ethical Commitment to People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities” by Kathleen Fisher, et al.
  • “Human Rights and Nursing Codes of Ethics in Canada 1953–2017” by Dawn Tisdale and Paisly Michele Symenuk
  • “Trading Company for Privacy: A Study of Patients’ Experiences” by Anne Karine Østbye Roos, et al.
  • “Removal of Babies at Birth and the Moral Distress of Midwives” by Wendy Marsh, et al.
  • “Health and Social Care Educators’ Ethical Competence” by Camilla Koskinen, et al.
  • “Moral Distress: A Concept Clarification” by Sadie Deschenes, et al.
  • “Moral Distress: Developing Strategies from Experience” by Andrew Helmers, Karen Dryden Palmer and Rebecca A Greenberg
  • “Moral Distress and Professors of Nursing: A Cluster Analysis” by Aline Marcelino Ramos Toescher, et al.

 

