New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

June 1, 2021

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles  available online. 

Articles include:

  • “Relational Autonomy in End-Of-Life Care Ethics: A Contextualized Approach to Real-Life Complexities” by Carlos Gómez-Vírseda, Yves de Maeseneer and Chris Gastmans
  • “Egyptians’ Social Acceptance and Consenting Options for Posthumous Organ Donation; A cross Sectional Study” by Ammal M. Metwally, et al. 
  • “A Qualitative Study on Aspects of Consent for Genomic Research in Communities with Low Literacy” by Daima Bukini, et al.
  • “No Research for the Decisionally-Impaired Mentally Ill: A View from Montenegro” by Tea Daki? 
  • “Ethical Arguments against Coercing Provider Participation in MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) in Ontario, Canada” by Travis Carpenter and Lucas Vivas 
  • “Exploring the Evolution of a Dental Code of Ethics: A Critical Discourse Analysis” by Alexander C. L. Holden 
  • “Perceptions of Plagiarism by Biomedical Researchers: An Online Survey in Europe and China” by Nannan Yi, Benoit Nemery and Kris Dierickx 

 

