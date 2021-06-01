New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
June 1, 2021
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Relational Autonomy in End-Of-Life Care Ethics: A Contextualized Approach to Real-Life Complexities” by Carlos Gómez-Vírseda, Yves de Maeseneer and Chris Gastmans
- “Egyptians’ Social Acceptance and Consenting Options for Posthumous Organ Donation; A cross Sectional Study” by Ammal M. Metwally, et al.
- “A Qualitative Study on Aspects of Consent for Genomic Research in Communities with Low Literacy” by Daima Bukini, et al.
- “No Research for the Decisionally-Impaired Mentally Ill: A View from Montenegro” by Tea Daki?
- “Ethical Arguments against Coercing Provider Participation in MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) in Ontario, Canada” by Travis Carpenter and Lucas Vivas
- “Exploring the Evolution of a Dental Code of Ethics: A Critical Discourse Analysis” by Alexander C. L. Holden
- “Perceptions of Plagiarism by Biomedical Researchers: An Online Survey in Europe and China” by Nannan Yi, Benoit Nemery and Kris Dierickx