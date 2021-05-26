Google Strikes Deal with Hospital Chain to Develop Healthcare Algorithms

(Wall Street Journal) – Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG 1.02% Google and national hospital chain HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA 0.77% have struck a deal to develop healthcare algorithms using patient records, the latest foray by a tech giant into the $3 trillion healthcare sector. HCA, which operates across about 2,000 locations in 21 states, would consolidate and store with Google data from digital health records and internet-connected medical devices under the multiyear agreement. Google and HCA engineers will work to develop algorithms to help improve operating efficiency, monitor patients and guide doctors’ decisions, according to the companies. (Read Full Article)