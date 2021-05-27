Humans Probably Can’t Live Longer Than 150 Years, New Research Finds

(CNET) – Science is once again casting doubt on the notion that we could live to be nearly as old as the biblical Methuselah or Mel Brooks’ 2,000-year-old man. New research from Singapore-base biotech company Gero looks at how well the human body bounces back from disease, accidents or just about anything else that puts stress on its systems. This basic resilience declines as people age, with an 80-year-old requiring three times as long to recover from stresses as a 40-year-old on average. (Read Full Article)