Harms Linked to Unapproved Stem Cell Interventions Highlight Need for Greater FDA Enforcement

(Pew Research) – Stem cell products and other regenerative therapies have significant potential to treat traumatic injuries and serious diseases. Although some have earned approval from the Food and Drug Administration, most have not, and many of these unapproved interventions have led to life-threatening infections, chronic pain, and even death. (Read Full Article)