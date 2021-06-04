The Future of Elder Care Is Here–And It’s Artificial Intelligence

(The Guardian) – Welcome to caregiving in the 2020s: in rich societies, computers are guiding decisions about elder care, driven by a shortage of caregivers, an ageing population and families wanting their seniors to stay in their own homes longer. A plethora of so called “age tech” companies have sprung up over the last few years including to keep tabs on older adults, particularly those with cognitive decline. Their solutions are now beginning to permeate into home care, assisted living and nursing facilities. (Read Full Article)