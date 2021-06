Italy’s Plummeting Birth Rate Worsened by Pandemic

(BBC) – Their difficulty, felt across this country, is crippling Italy’s birth rate, now at the lowest since its unification in 1861. It’s declined every year since the 2008 financial crisis. But Covid-19 has accentuated the fall, with its devastating financial effect and its impact on the divorce rate, which has risen in part, it’s thought, due to couples being stuck at home together. (Read Full Article)