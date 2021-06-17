A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
June 17, 2021
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 28, no. 8, 2018) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Willingness to Donate Genomic and Other Medical Data: Results from Germany” by Torsten H. Voigt, et al.
- “How the ‘Control-Fate Continuum’ helps Explain the Genetic Testing Decision-Making Process: A Grounded Theory Study” by Bettina M. Zimmermann, et al.
- “The Uptake of Predictive DNA Testing in 40 Families with a Pathogenic BRCA1/BRCA2 Variant. An Evaluation of the Proband-Mediated Procedure” by Fred H. Menko, et al.
- “Forming and Ending Marital or Cohabiting Relationships in a Danish Population-Based Cohort of Individuals with Neurofibromatosis 1” by Trille Kristina Kjaer, et al.
- “First-Line Exome Sequencing in Palestinian and Israeli Arabs with Neurological Disorders is Efficient and Facilitates Disease Gene Discovery” by Holger Hengel, et al.
- “Primrose Syndrome: A Phenotypic Comparison of Patients with a ZBTB20 Missense Variant Versus a 3q13.31 Microdeletion including ZBTB20” by Aurélien Juven, et al.
- “Self-Reported Hearing Loss Questions Provide a Good Measure for Genetic Studies: A Polygenic Risk Score Analysis from UK Biobank” by Stacey S. Cherny, et al.
- “A Comparison of Genomic Diagnostics in Adults and Children with Epilepsy and Comorbid Intellectual Disability” by Katherine A. Benson, et al.
- “Inferring the Population History of Tai-Kadai-Speaking People and Southernmost Han Chinese on Hainan Island by Genome-Wide Array Genotyping” by Guanglin He, et al.