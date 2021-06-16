Patients Awarded $15M After Fertility Clinic Accident Destroys Eggs, Embryos

(The Hill) – A California jury has awarded nearly $15 million to five patients of a San Francisco fertility center who lost eggs and embryos due to a storage tank failure. In March 2018, a cryopreservation tank failed at Pacific Fertility Center’s San Francisco, rendering thousands of eggs and embryos unviable. The facility said the tank lost liquid nitrogen due to a defect and was unable to maintain a safe temperature for the eggs and embryos inside. (Read Full Article)