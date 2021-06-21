To Meet a Global Vaccines Pledge, the U.S. Seeks to Replace the Millions of AstraZeneca Doses Under Review

(New York Times) – Officials are now working to replace tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that it had initially planned to include in the donation with others made by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, according to people familiar with the discussions. Those three vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States; AstraZeneca’s is not. (Read Full Article)