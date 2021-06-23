Illicit Covid-19 Drugs Bound for Mexico Seized by U.S. Authorities

(Wall Street Journal) – Federal authorities have seized at U.S. airports unauthorized versions of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir destined for distribution in Mexico, the latest effort by the government to root out criminal activity related to the pandemic. Counterfeit or generic versions of remdesivir, an antiviral manufactured by Gilead Sciences Inc., GILD -0.48% are arriving in the U.S. by plane from Bangladesh and India and being smuggled by individuals to Mexico for patients willing to pay top dollar for the drugs, people familiar with the investigation said. (Read Full Article)