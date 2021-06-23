Covid-19: For Families of Patients Who Died in ICUs, the Experience Was Traumatic

June 23, 2021

(Physician’s Weekly) – While upending visiting policies in intensive care units (ICUs) during the Covid-19 pandemic was necessary to prevent uncontrolled viral spread, preventing families from seeing their dying loved ones proved highly traumatic, according to a qualitative study from France. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hospital visits were either highly restricted or banned outright, and many patients isolated to ICUs were left to die without friends or family by their sides. (Read Full Article)

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Mental Health, News

