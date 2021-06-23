Covid-19: For Families of Patients Who Died in ICUs, the Experience Was Traumatic

(Physician’s Weekly) – While upending visiting policies in intensive care units (ICUs) during the Covid-19 pandemic was necessary to prevent uncontrolled viral spread, preventing families from seeing their dying loved ones proved highly traumatic, according to a qualitative study from France. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hospital visits were either highly restricted or banned outright, and many patients isolated to ICUs were left to die without friends or family by their sides. (Read Full Article)