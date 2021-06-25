WHO Estimates COVID-19 Boosters Needed Yearly for Most Vulnerable

(Medscape) – The World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, will need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters shows. The estimate is included in a report, which is to be discussed on Thursday at a board meeting of Gavi, a vaccine alliance that co-leads the WHO’s COVID-19 vaccine programme COVAX. The forecast is subject to changes and is also paired with two other less likely scenarios. (Read Full Article)