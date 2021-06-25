Over a Dozen Vaccinated Doctors Dead as Indonesia’s Virus Cases Surge

(Medical Xpress) – Over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia, a medical association said Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers and highly infectious new virus strains. Infections have surged in the nation of 270 million people in the past week, passing two million cases on Monday as hospital occupancy rates soared to over 75 percent in Jakarta and other hard-hit areas. (Read Full Article)