India Signals Alarm About New ‘Delta Plus’ Variant

(Medscape) – Public health officials in India are sounding the alarm on another coronavirus variant, which they are calling “Delta Plus,” according to CBS News. The Delta Plus variant, which is a mutation of the widespread Delta strain first identified in India, could be more infectious and cause more severe COVID-19. Officials in India labeled it a “variant of concern” this week. The variant, also known as B.1.617.2.1, has led to an increase in cases in India, CBS News reported. It has also been detected in the U.S., U.K., China, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Russia, and Switzerland. (Read Full Article)