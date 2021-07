Kim Jong Un Warns of ‘Great Crisis’ in North Korea Over Covid-19 Response

(Wall Street Journal) – Kim Jong Un said North Korea’s Covid-19 situation has become grave and admonished senior officials for lapses in the fight against the disease. Mr. Kim, speaking at a Politburo meeting, didn’t specify what had gone wrong. North Korea has reported zero Covid-19 cases and tested more than 31,000 individuals, according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures. (Read Full Article)