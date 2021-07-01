U.S. Fund Set Up to Counter China’s Influence Backs Covid-19 Vaccine Maker in Africa

(Wall Street Journal) – A U.S. government investment fund created in part to counter Chinese deal-making around the world said it would lend about $119 million to support a manufacturer of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in Africa, a continent that has had little access to Western-made shots. The International Development Finance Corp. will lend 100 million euros to Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. , a South African pharmaceutical company that has a deal with J&J to fill into vials and package the U.S. company’s single-dose Covid-19 shot. (Read Full Article)