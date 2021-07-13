Sinovac-Dosed Thai Health Workers to Get AstraZeneca Booster

(Associated Press) – A nighttime curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in Thailand’s capital and several other provinces, as health officials announced that medical workers will given booster shots of AstraZeneca vaccine after already receiving two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine. Thailand is battling rising COVID-19 cases and deaths since April worsened by the spread of the more contagious delta variant that was first identified in India. (Read Full Article)