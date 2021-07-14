In Cuba, Covid-19 Stress Pushes Unrest to the Edge

(Wall Street Journal) – Many governments have been shaken by dissatisfaction with their management of a pandemic that has dragged millions of people into extreme poverty and left millions of others dead. But Cuba now stands out after seeing a sixfold rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases since June, and the government, which relies on imports to provide food, fuel and consumer goods for the entire country, is suffering from a hard-currency squeeze. The healthcare system is overrun. (Read Full Article)